THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Nyakane’s move reaffirms SA sport’s vulnerability to big bucks

Bok prop’s move to France highlights SA sport’s tenuous grasp of professionalism and inability to hold on to talent

Naturally endowed athletes have refined talents and revel in terrain and weather that are a godsend. That has long made SA the envy of many.



Managing and nurturing talent, however, has proved a less fruitful and more fraught exercise, given the disparate backgrounds of those sat around the boardroom table after the country emerged from isolation...