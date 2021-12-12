Blast from the past: Kriek klaps Denton to win second Australian Open

Today in SA sports history: December 13

1980 — Peter “Terror” Mathebula becomes the first black SA boxer to win a world title when he outpoints Tae Shik Kim of Korea for the WBA flyweight crown in Los Angeles. Mathebula was the third SA fighter to win a world belt after Vic Toweel in 1950 and Arnold Taylor in 1973, but he was the first to do it overseas...