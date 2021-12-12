India kick off tour at happy hunting ground Wanderers

The visiting side’s record at each of the three venues for Test series against SA

SA will welcome India for three Tests starting at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Boxing Day, before heading to Centurion and Cape Town. The tourists have won only three of their previous 20 Tests in SA but will fancy adding to that tally on their upcoming tour, especially as the opener is at a ground that has surprisingly favoured them down the years.



Sunday Times Daily looks at their record at each of the three venues for the 2021/22 series since the nations first clashed almost 30 years ago...