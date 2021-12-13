Sport

Blast from the past: SA get bowled over in maiden Test Down Under

Today in SA sports history: December 14

David Isaacson Sports reporter
13 December 2021 - 20:18

Today in SA sports history: December 14

1910 — SA lose their first-ever Test in Australia as they are bowled out for 240 in their follow-on innings on the fifth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The home side, who scored 528, dismissed SA for 174 in their first innings. Four batsmen — Aubrey Faulkner, Reggie Schwarz, captain Percy Sherwell and Dave Nourse — got into the 60s between the two innings, but it wasn’t enough to stave off defeat by an innings and 114 runs. The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. ..

