PSL launches new competition driven by public voting

Fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ players will be teammates in this unique competition

A new competition, driven by public voting, will fill a glaring gap in the calendar at the end of next month while the DStv Premiership is on hiatus because of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.



The DStv Compact Cup will see the 16 top-flight clubs divided into four regional teams and the public deciding the starting line-ups for the clashes against each other between January 22 and 29...