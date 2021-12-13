Verstappen fulfils his destiny with dream F1 title

Max Verstappen leaves it until the final lap of the final race of the season to clinch the coveted F1 world title

Max Verstappen was hailed as a future Formula One world champion even before he entered the sport as a 17-year-old rookie in 2015 and on Sunday, whooping in delight, he fulfilled his destiny in dramatic style.



The 24-year-old Dutch driver, followed around the world by a raucous army of orange-shirted fans, overtook Mercedes’ seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi...