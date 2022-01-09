History against India for series decider at Newlands

Proteas are unbeaten in five previous Tests against tourists at the Cape Town venue

India’s quest for a first series win in SA will culminate in the third and final Test beginning at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, where they are winless in five previous visits and facing some selection posers.



The intriguing series is level at 1-1 after India claimed a 113-run victory in Pretoria, and SA responded with a seven-wicket win in Johannesburg, a game that finished on Thursday...