Oz Open chief says conflicting, changing advice led to Djokovic fiasco

World No.1 has spent four days in immigration detention in a Melbourne hotel ahead of his appeal against a removal order

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley on Sunday blamed conflicting and quickly changing directives in a “challenging environment” for the confusion that resulted in tennis star Novak Djokovic being refused entry to Australia on a medical exemption.



Tiley refused to apportion blame for the saga over Djokovic’s exemption from the mandate that people entering the country be vaccinated against coronavirus...