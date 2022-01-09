Sport

Oz Open chief says conflicting, changing advice led to Djokovic fiasco

World No.1 has spent four days in immigration detention in a Melbourne hotel ahead of his appeal against a removal order

09 January 2022 - 20:37 By Courtney Walsh

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley on Sunday blamed conflicting and quickly changing directives in a “challenging environment” for the confusion that resulted in tennis star Novak Djokovic being refused entry to Australia on a medical exemption.

Tiley refused to apportion blame for the saga over Djokovic’s exemption from the mandate that people entering the country be vaccinated against coronavirus...

