Blast from the past: Parker’s brace lifts Bafana against Mozambique

Today in SA sports history: January 11



1913 — The Springboks score nine tries as they beat France 38-5 in Bordeaux to complete their tour unbeaten in all five Tests. It was also their sixth win in a row, the team’s best run at the time. Winger Boetie McHardy and forward Dougie Morkel scored two tries each...