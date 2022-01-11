Blast from the past: Steyn gives West Indies six of the best

Today in SA sports history: January 12



1985 — Marlene Boshoff wins the first women’s K1 crown at the Dusi Canoe Marathon, with the fairer sex finally allowed to compete on their own as long as they had male paddlers accompanying them on the water. John Edmonds, 24, won the first of his four men’s titles, beating 11-time winner Graeme Pope-Ellis into second...