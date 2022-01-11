Sport

Blast from the past: Steyn gives West Indies six of the best

David Isaacson Sports reporter
11 January 2022 - 19:37

Today in SA sports history: January 12

1985 — Marlene Boshoff wins the first women’s K1 crown at the Dusi Canoe Marathon, with the fairer sex finally allowed to compete on their own as long as they had male paddlers accompanying them on the water. John Edmonds, 24, won the first of his four men’s titles, beating 11-time winner Graeme Pope-Ellis into second...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Parker’s brace lifts Bafana against Mozambique Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Cox powers to top of Dakar Rally podium Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Brave Bafana hold Germany to a draw Sport
  4. Blast from the past: SA get bowled over in maiden Test Down Under Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kriek klaps Denton to win second Australian Open Sport

Most read

  1. Salah ‘not asking for crazy stuff’ in Liverpool contract talks Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Forget the members and tools, and fine tune the systems Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Steyn gives West Indies six of the best Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Parker’s brace lifts Bafana against Mozambique Sport
  5. Serbian official concerned Djokovic could still be deported Sport

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...