Sport

DAVID ISAACSON | Forget the members and tools, and fine tune the systems

It doesn’t matter who runs the show. What matters is having structures in place that serve sports people, coaches

David Isaacson Sports reporter
11 January 2022 - 19:38

The recent fire at parliament was a double tragedy.

First, a beautiful structure such as that being damaged is heartbreaking and, second, it was devoid of politicians at the time...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Even Sunday’s final lap drama hasn’t converted me to F1 Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Even Sunday’s final lap drama hasn’t converted me to F1 Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Surely SA boxing referees and officials can count to three? Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | SA boxing is just one punch away from a knockout Sport

Most read

  1. Salah ‘not asking for crazy stuff’ in Liverpool contract talks Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Forget the members and tools, and fine tune the systems Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Steyn gives West Indies six of the best Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Parker’s brace lifts Bafana against Mozambique Sport
  5. Serbian official concerned Djokovic could still be deported Sport

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...