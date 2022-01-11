DAVID ISAACSON | Forget the members and tools, and fine tune the systems
It doesn’t matter who runs the show. What matters is having structures in place that serve sports people, coaches
11 January 2022 - 19:38
The recent fire at parliament was a double tragedy.
First, a beautiful structure such as that being damaged is heartbreaking and, second, it was devoid of politicians at the time...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.