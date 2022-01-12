Blast from the past: Bafana maul Indomitable Lions in Afcon opener
12 January 2022 - 19:51
Today in SA sports history: January 13
1953 — Game ranger Ian Player, older brother of golfer Gary, and his KI partner, carpenter Fred Schmidt, win the second edition of the Dusi Canoe Marathon, taking three days and 14 hours. Only 17 paddlers started the 177km race and Player tore a hole in his canoe within the first kilometre. He repaired the damage and carried on competing. ..
