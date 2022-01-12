Sport

Court battles: Djokovic faces hostility, cold start at Melbourne Park

The world No.1’s court victory hasn’t gone down well with many fellow players who have all been vaccinated

12 January 2022 - 19:51 By Courtney Walsh

Novak Djokovic is likely to face hostility both on and off court if he is allowed to play at the Australian Open but a former member of the Serbian’s team thinks the world No.1 is well equipped to deal with it.

While Australia’s immigration minister continues to consider whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has been pressing ahead with his preparations for his title defence...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Australian Nick Kyrgios 'embarrassed' by handling of Novak Djokovic case Sport
  2. Djokovic says entry form mistake was ‘human error’, visa remains in doubt Sport
  3. Serbian official concerned Djokovic could still be deported Sport
  4. Tennis the menace: Djokovic is a lot of things, but he’s not a freedom fighter Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Why can’t Fifa see four doesn’t go into two? Sport
  2. Court battles: Djokovic faces hostility, cold start at Melbourne Park Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana maul Indomitable Lions in Afcon opener Sport
  4. Salah ‘not asking for crazy stuff’ in Liverpool contract talks Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Forget the members and tools, and fine tune the systems Sport

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...