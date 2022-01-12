Court battles: Djokovic faces hostility, cold start at Melbourne Park

The world No.1’s court victory hasn’t gone down well with many fellow players who have all been vaccinated

Novak Djokovic is likely to face hostility both on and off court if he is allowed to play at the Australian Open but a former member of the Serbian’s team thinks the world No.1 is well equipped to deal with it.



While Australia’s immigration minister continues to consider whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has been pressing ahead with his preparations for his title defence...