CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Why can’t Fifa see four doesn’t go into two?
With Afcon, Chan, Cosafa Cup and other comtests, Africa has enough on its plate without a World Cup every two years
12 January 2022 - 19:52
A new year always presents an opportunity to have a better look at some of the things you may have not thought much about in the past.
In 2022, surely one of those is the proposal by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to hold the Fifa World Cup every two years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.