Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Why can’t Fifa see four doesn’t go into two?

With Afcon, Chan, Cosafa Cup and other comtests, Africa has enough on its plate without a World Cup every two years

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
12 January 2022 - 19:52

A new year always presents an opportunity to have a better look at some of the things you may have not thought much about in the past. 

In 2022, surely one of those is the proposal by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to hold the Fifa World Cup every two years...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Bosses can’t clip Swallows’ wings and expect them to fly Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Broos is on the right track but he can’t do it all himself Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Come on, Bafana, bring SA some happiness. You know you can do it Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Bafana are just one or two injuries away from a goalkeeping crisis Sport

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Why can’t Fifa see four doesn’t go into two? Sport
  2. Court battles: Djokovic faces hostility, cold start at Melbourne Park Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana maul Indomitable Lions in Afcon opener Sport
  4. Salah ‘not asking for crazy stuff’ in Liverpool contract talks Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Forget the members and tools, and fine tune the systems Sport

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...