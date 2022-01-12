CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Why can’t Fifa see four doesn’t go into two?

With Afcon, Chan, Cosafa Cup and other comtests, Africa has enough on its plate without a World Cup every two years

A new year always presents an opportunity to have a better look at some of the things you may have not thought much about in the past.



In 2022, surely one of those is the proposal by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to hold the Fifa World Cup every two years...