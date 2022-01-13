Drama, delays, domestic unrest: why hosting Afcon is so important for Cameroon
Now that the Africa Cup of Nations is finally under way, a Covid outbreak among the squads threatens the tournament
13 January 2022 - 20:16
A year later than planned due to Covid-19, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has successfully kicked off in Cameroon. The opening match of the 33rd edition of Afcon took place in Yaoundé, the capital. In the spectacular opener, Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso after captain Vincent Aboubakar converted two penalties.
For Cameroon, there is intensifying pressure to host a successful tournament for both on- and off-pitch reasons...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.