LIAM DEL CARME | Feeling daunted, Keegan? Don’t, because you look like you belong

The Proteas No 3 looks set to join Jacques Kallis and Hashim Amla in the realm of cricket aristocracy

When South Africans think of batsmen who come in at first drop, Jacques Kallis immediately springs to mind.



Kallis is ingrained in the SA cricket psyche not just for the weight of runs he accumulated, but his contribution to the wickets column and his ability to pouch catches at slip. It helped make him an indispensable part of the national team for almost two decades...