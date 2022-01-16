Blast from the past: De Villiers roars to Dakar Rally victory

Today in SA sports history: January 17



1899 — Young Pluto, a fighter of mixed race, becomes the first South African to challenge for a world boxing title when he takes on George Dixon for the featherweight crown in New York. He was heavier than the stipulated weight and was knocked out in the 10th round. According to some reports Pluto was born Joe Brown in Port Elizabeth and had a couple of fights in SA in 1888, before emigrating to Australia. However, subsequent reports say Pluto was born in Nova Scotia...