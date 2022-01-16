Sport

Elgar happy with Proteas’ response after some ‘hard chats’

Virat Kohli springs surprise by giving up India Test captaincy

16 January 2022 - 18:05 By NICK SAID and Amlan Chakraborty

SA captain Dean Elgar admits he had to show some tough love to his players, which he believes was behind their turnaround in fortunes as they completed a seven-wicket victory over India at Newlands on Friday to claim the series 2-1.

The home side were well beaten by 113 runs in the first Test in Pretoria, but bounced back, against expectations with their young side, to win in both Johannesburg and Cape Town against the No.1 ranked team in the world...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Elgar, Petersen, Rabada — 5 things SA learnt from their epic series win against ... Cricket
  2. Boucher lauds Petersen after Proteas’ series win against India Cricket
  3. Kohli blames batsmen for India series loss against Proteas Cricket

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: De Villiers roars to Dakar Rally victory Sport
  2. Djokovic’s exit creates Grand Slam opportunities Sport
  3. Elgar happy with Proteas’ response after some ‘hard chats’ Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Brothers Kirsten steer SA to victory over Kiwis Sport
  5. Drama, delays, domestic unrest: why hosting Afcon is so important for Cameroon Sport

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...