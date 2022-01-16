Elgar happy with Proteas’ response after some ‘hard chats’

Virat Kohli springs surprise by giving up India Test captaincy

SA captain Dean Elgar admits he had to show some tough love to his players, which he believes was behind their turnaround in fortunes as they completed a seven-wicket victory over India at Newlands on Friday to claim the series 2-1.



The home side were well beaten by 113 runs in the first Test in Pretoria, but bounced back, against expectations with their young side, to win in both Johannesburg and Cape Town against the No.1 ranked team in the world...