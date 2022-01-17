Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year’s Open

The tennis player’s visa troubles have fuelled global debate over the rights of people who decline to get vaccinated

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year’s Australian Open despite the tennis superstar facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country.



The world No.1 player left Australia late on Sunday after the federal court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country’s Covid-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status...