Sport

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Australian captain halts champagne spraying so Muslim cricketer can rejoin group for team celebrations

17 January 2022 - 18:58 By Amlan Chakraborty

Pat Cummins’s leadership qualities were on full display after his side sealed a 4-0 Ashes series win on Sunday as he ensured Usman Khawaja, the first Muslim cricketer to play for Australia, was not showered by champagne amid the celebrations.

As his euphoric teammates started popping champagne bottles on the stage at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval, Khawaja stepped aside to avoid being sprayed with alcohol in keeping with his religious beliefs...

