Blast from the past: Comedy of errors sees Algeria thump Bafana
18 January 2022 - 20:12
Today in SA sports history: January 19
2000 — Alfie Cox races 647km across Libya to complete the ninth stage of the Paris-Dakar-Libya Rally in 5hr 02 min 07 sec and finish second just two seconds behind American Jimmy Lewis...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.