PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Djokovic will never be the greatest no matter how successful

His self-serving actions will ensure he never ranks among humane sportspeople like Muhammad Ali

Novak Djokovic could be the first sports person on the planet to delay — or maybe derail — his chances of becoming the most successful in his code because of rank stupidity.



He has only himself to blame for his deportation from Australia ahead of the year’s first grand slam tournament, where he surely had a great chance of becoming the first man to win 21 titles. Now he’s level on 20 with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal...