Ngcobo believes Chiefs can still push for league honours

The Amakhosi lie 16 points behind Sundowns but will want to make the three games they have in hand count

It may appear that Kaizer Chiefs have their work cut out trying to wrestle the Premiership title away from a rampant Mamelodi Sundowns but young Nkosingiphile Ngcobo believes Amakhosi can still mount a serious challenge for league honours.



Reigning champions Sundowns look on track for a record-breaking fifth successive PSL title after going into the festive and African Cup of Nations break 14 points clear of closest rivals Orlando Pirates, with surprise package Stellenbosch third and 15 points behind...