Nigeria have a confident swagger but Ghana, VAR have flattered to deceive

Five major talking points from the early stages of Afcon

We are more than a week into the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, which has not always hit the great heights as a spectacle but provided many talking points.



Some of the discussion points have been negative, especially the bizarre story of referee Janny Sikazwe and his poor timekeeping. But with the knockout stages fast approaching, there is the feeling the competition is hotting up with most of the top teams tipped to progress to the next stage. ..