Sport

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay, says McLaren boss

Zak Brown believes the grand prix superstar still has a burning desire to race but his anger may get the better of him

19 January 2022 - 20:11 By ALAN BALDWIN

Formula One should not assume Lewis Hamilton will stay in the sport after the hurt of missing a record eighth title in controversial circumstances, according to McLaren boss Zak Brown.

Hamilton, 37, has stayed silent since the 2021 season ended in uproar in Abu Dhabi last month, and his Mercedes team has indicated he is waiting to see the governing FIA’s response to what went on...

