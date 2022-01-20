Sport

Nothing average about Van der Dussen and his incredible ODI stats

After his match-winning heroics against India, batsman Rassie van der Dussen now has an ODI average of 73.62

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
20 January 2022 - 20:55

There is nothing average about the way Rassie van der Dussen has taken to ODI cricket. Only Australia’s Michael Hussey, who also belatedly took to the international stage, batted with more boisterous, effervescent overflow in his first 30 ODIs.

Van der Dussen constructed his best ODI innings in the Proteas’ 31-run win over India at Boland Park on Wednesday. His energetic 129 not out off 96 deliveries helped change the pace and pulse of the SA innings just when India’s spinners showed signs of casting their spell...

