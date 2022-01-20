Sport

Proteas coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct

Ombudsman’s report on discrimination in SA cricket also points a finger at Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers

20 January 2022 - 20:51 By NICK SAID

Cricket SA (CSA) has charged senior men’s national team coach Mark Boucher with gross misconduct after he was accused of racism by former teammate Paul Adams, the organisation confirmed on Thursday.

The charges stem from the “tentative findings” made last month by the social justice and nation building ombudsman, who is looking into alleged discrimination within the sport’s national governing organisation in the past...

