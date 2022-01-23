Africa’s four superstars fail to ignite Cup of Nations so far

Knockout stage offers chance for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to deliver

Africa’s four top players have failed to make a mark at the Africa Cup of Nations finals but the start of the knockout rounds on Sunday offered a chance at least for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to deliver on their home continent.



The Liverpool duo are part of a quartet who have finished in the top three for the past four African Footballer of the Year awards, establishing themselves as the continent’s best and who were the main attractions at the finals in Cameroon...