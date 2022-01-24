Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas slump to ODI defeat in Sydney

David Isaacson Sports reporter
24 January 2022 - 19:33

Today in SA sports history: January 25

1994 — Jonty Rhodes top-scores with 43 as SA lose the deciding third ODI final against Australia by 35 runs in Sydney. The hosts made 223/8 in their 50 overs. But the Proteas run-chase never got going, with only two other batsmen scoring more than 20 runs as SA limped to 188/9. The visitors had won the first of the best-of-three final...

