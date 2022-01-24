Boucher stonewalls questions on CSA’s gross misconduct charges

Proteas head coach’s hearing is unlikely to take place before the end of February

Mark Boucher on Sunday doggedly dead batted questions relating to his defence against charges of gross misconduct brought by Cricket SA (CSA).



The Proteas coach, who is in the firing line as a result of testimony heard at CSA’s social justice and nation-building (SJN) hearings, faced the media after his team’s 3-0 series whitewash of India at Newlands...