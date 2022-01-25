DAVID ISAACSON | The Mark of a man: Boucher must show genuine contrition and remorse

A bus ride in India with the Proteas in 2000 offered me glimpse of Mark Boucher’s abrasive personality

The SA cricket tour to India in early 2000 was organised with military precision, especially during the five one-day internationals.



The manager of the team, Goolam Rajah, employed local muscle to help with the logistics of moving a squad of players, coaches, support staff and their luggage...