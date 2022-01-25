Deadly Yaounde toll follows long list of African stadium disasters
It is suspected that slack gate controls allowed many supporters without tickets to enter Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium
25 January 2022 - 20:13
Rioting and stampedes at African stadiums have taken a deadly toll over the decades with a recurring pattern of incidents, culminating in the latest disaster in Cameroon on Monday.
At least eight people were killed in a stampede as spectators — many suspected to be without tickets — avoided slack controls in attempting to enter Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium to watch the home team in the Africa Cup of Nations...
