Deadly Yaounde toll follows long list of African stadium disasters

It is suspected that slack gate controls allowed many supporters without tickets to enter Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium

Rioting and stampedes at African stadiums have taken a deadly toll over the decades with a recurring pattern of incidents, culminating in the latest disaster in Cameroon on Monday.



At least eight people were killed in a stampede as spectators — many suspected to be without tickets — avoided slack controls in attempting to enter Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium to watch the home team in the Africa Cup of Nations...