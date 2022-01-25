Record not important as grand old Nadal slams into semis

Yet to drop a set, home favourite Ash Barty surges into the semifinals

Rafael Nadal said there would be no regrets if he failed to claim another Grand Slam title after moving within two wins of a record 21st at the Australian Open.



The Spanish great survived a five-set scare against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday to reach his seventh semifinals at Melbourne Park. Nadal won 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3...