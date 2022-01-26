Back in Harmer’s way: spinner returns to SA squad for New Zealand Tests
Simon Harmer and seamer Lutho Sipamla have a wedding and a groin injury to thank for their inclusion
26 January 2022 - 19:37
SA have recalled experienced spinner Simon Harmer to their expanded 17-man squad for the two-Test tour of New Zealand starting in Christchurch on February 17.
Harmer, 32, last played for SA in 2015 before he took up a contract with Essex and proved a revelation on the county circuit as he captained the team to their 2019 T20 Blast win...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.