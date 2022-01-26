Back in Harmer’s way: spinner returns to SA squad for New Zealand Tests

Simon Harmer and seamer Lutho Sipamla have a wedding and a groin injury to thank for their inclusion

SA have recalled experienced spinner Simon Harmer to their expanded 17-man squad for the two-Test tour of New Zealand starting in Christchurch on February 17.



Harmer, 32, last played for SA in 2015 before he took up a contract with Essex and proved a revelation on the county circuit as he captained the team to their 2019 T20 Blast win...