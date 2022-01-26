Sport

Blast from the past: Papwa rains on Natal Open’s parade

David Isaacson Sports reporter
26 January 2022 - 19:36

Today in SA sports history: January 27

1963 — Papwa Sewgolum wins the Natal Open and then, because he wasn’t allowed in the clubhouse because he was Indian, notoriously received his R800 cheque and trophy outside in the rain. He was the first golfer of colour to win a major golf tournament in SA. Minister of community development PW Botha claimed later that Papwa did not have permission to compete. “No permit was issued to him authorising him to take part in the tournament, and the question of what steps should be taken is under consideration.”..

