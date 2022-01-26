CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Get the basics right: Monday’s stampede is a big wake-up call for Caf

Caf and Fifa have a lot to iron out before they can start pontificating about Super Leagues and World Cups

It’s so depressing, annoying and humiliating that in this day and age we still have football fans dying in stampedes on the African continent.



What happened at the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 match between the hosts Cameroon and Comoros on Monday evening is something that should shame all Africans, like myself, who still deeply care about life. Especially lives lost so cheaply...