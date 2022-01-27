Blast from the past: Rabada races to 200 Test wickets
27 January 2022 - 20:40
Today in SA sports history: January 28
1932 — Don McCorkindale fights to a 15-round draw against Larry Gains for the British Empire heavyweight crown at the Royal Albert Hall in London. McCorkindale fought Gains, a black Canadian, twice more, both at the same venue. Gains won the first rematch, also for the title, some two months later, but the South African won the third, a non-title bout, the following year. McCorkindale was SA’s only world-ranked heavyweight until the 1970s...
