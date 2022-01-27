Sport

Get with the programme and form women’s sides, Safa urges PSL clubs

From this year Caf have ruled that clubs without women’s sides can’t participate in continental club competitions

27 January 2022 - 15:59

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has urged Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to form women’s teams to conform with the developing trends of international football.

In the PSL, only Mamelodi Sundowns, who are current Caf Women’s Champions League champions, and TS Galaxy have formally recognised women’s teams. Bloemfontein Celtic have a women’s team but the men’s team is campaigning in the lower leagues after the club sold their status to Royal AM...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sundowns Ladies to share R1m from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa for winning ... Soccer
  2. New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist Soccer
  3. SAZI HADEBE | The good, the bad and the ugly — another typical year for SA ... Sport
  4. PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium Sport
  5. Sundowns Ladies return to heroines’ welcome after continental triumph Sport

Most read

  1. Get with the programme and form women’s sides, Safa urges PSL clubs Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Get the basics right: Monday’s stampede is a big wake-up call for ... Sport
  3. Back in Harmer’s way: spinner returns to SA squad for New Zealand Tests Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Papwa rains on Natal Open’s parade Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | The Mark of a man: Boucher must show genuine contrition and ... Sport

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...