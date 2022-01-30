Sport

Blast from the past: Papwa outplays Player to win second Natal Open

David Isaacson Sports reporter
30 January 2022 - 17:36

Today in SA sports history: January 31

1966 — Local golfer Papwa Sewgolum beats Gary Player, the overnight leader, and Harold Henning by one shot to win his second Natal Open at the Durban Country Club. He won the title two years earlier, when he had to receive the trophy in the rain because he wasn’t allowed into the club house...

