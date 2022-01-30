Cameroon team success puts shine on troubled tournament
The Indomitable Lions have roared into the semifinals and given local fans something to cheer about
30 January 2022 - 17:35
Progress to the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the home team added some shine to Cameroon’s troubled tournament, overshadowed by the death of eight people in a crowd crush last week.
Cameroon beat Gambia 2-0 in the first of the weekend’s quarterfinals on Saturday in front of a boisterous crowd in Douala to move into the final four and temper the impact of the disaster...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.