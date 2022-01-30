Cameroon team success puts shine on troubled tournament

The Indomitable Lions have roared into the semifinals and given local fans something to cheer about

Progress to the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the home team added some shine to Cameroon’s troubled tournament, overshadowed by the death of eight people in a crowd crush last week.



Cameroon beat Gambia 2-0 in the first of the weekend’s quarterfinals on Saturday in front of a boisterous crowd in Douala to move into the final four and temper the impact of the disaster...