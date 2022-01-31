Sport

Blast from the past: Player unlocks Springs course to win East Rand Open

David Isaacson Sports reporter
31 January 2022 - 19:11

Today in SA sports history: February 1

1959 — Gary Player beats another South African golfing legend, Bobby Locke, in a thrilling finish to win the East Rand Open in Springs by two shots. Locke was seven shots behind at the 10th hole, and reeled off six birdies on the next eight holes to reach the 18th tee just one stroke behind. But he couldn’t produce more magic on the final hole...

