Blitzbok juggernaut has its rivals at sixes and sevens
SA’s dominance of the World Sevens Series continues with sixth tournament win in a row
31 January 2022 - 19:09
SA’s dominance of the World Sevens Series this season continued when they claimed a sixth tournament win in a row at the inaugural Seville event in Spain on Sunday.
The Blitzboks extended their incredible winning run in matches to 34 with a comprehensive 33-7 victory over Australia in the decider in which Christie Grobbelaar (two), Ryan Oosthuizen, Darren Adonis and Impi Visser scored tries...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.