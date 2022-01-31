Blitzbok juggernaut has its rivals at sixes and sevens

SA’s dominance of the World Sevens Series continues with sixth tournament win in a row

SA’s dominance of the World Sevens Series this season continued when they claimed a sixth tournament win in a row at the inaugural Seville event in Spain on Sunday.



The Blitzboks extended their incredible winning run in matches to 34 with a comprehensive 33-7 victory over Australia in the decider in which Christie Grobbelaar (two), Ryan Oosthuizen, Darren Adonis and Impi Visser scored tries...