Sport

Blitzbok juggernaut has its rivals at sixes and sevens

SA’s dominance of the World Sevens Series continues with sixth tournament win in a row

31 January 2022 - 19:09 By NICK SAID

SA’s dominance of the World Sevens Series this season continued when they claimed a sixth tournament win in a row at the inaugural Seville event in Spain on Sunday.

The Blitzboks extended their incredible winning run in matches to 34 with a comprehensive 33-7 victory over Australia in the decider in which Christie Grobbelaar (two), Ryan Oosthuizen, Darren Adonis and Impi Visser scored tries...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Kolisi deservedly named SA Rugby Player of Year, Fassi picks up junior gong Sport
  2. Injury puts Blitzboks captain Soyizwapi out of Spain Sevens Rugby
  3. High praise for Blitzboks’ character in Dubai Rugby
  4. Ex-Blitzboks star Werner Kok appeals to public to help find stolen jerseys Rugby

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Player unlocks Springs course to win East Rand Open Sport
  2. Nadal triumph slams door on young pretenders yet again Sport
  3. Blitzbok juggernaut has its rivals at sixes and sevens Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Papwa outplays Player to win second Natal Open Sport
  5. Cameroon team success puts shine on troubled tournament Sport

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...