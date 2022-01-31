Nadal triumph slams door on young pretenders yet again

The combative Spaniard proves the ‘old guard’ are not done just yet

Not only did Rafa Nadal’s staggering comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final earn him a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, it also showed once again the folly of assuming a new order is seizing power in men’s tennis.



When Medvedev ambushed Novak Djokovic’s hopes of reaching 21 and a first men’s calendar-year Slam since 1969 in last year’s US Open final, it felt like a seismic shift with the Russian leading a takeover at the top...