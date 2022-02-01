Sport

Blast from the past: Unlicensed to thrill – Baby Jake’s conspicuous pro debut

David Isaacson Sports reporter
01 February 2022 - 22:17

Today in SA sports history: February 2

1976 — Golfer Dale Hayes wins the SA Open after an obligatory 18-hole play-off at Houghton, beating John Fourie by three strokes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Player unlocks Springs course to win East Rand Open Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Papwa outplays Player to win second Natal Open Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Rabada races to 200 Test wickets Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Papwa rains on Natal Open’s parade Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Hawk swoops to third world title Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Proteas slump to ODI defeat in Sydney Sport
  7. Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces a 10-goal thriller Sport

Most read

  1. Van de Beek, Alli look to rebuild, Aubameyang’s Arsenal nightmare set to end Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Who’s the GOAT? Well, there’s a whole herd of stars to pick ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Unlicensed to thrill – Baby Jake’s conspicuous pro debut Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Player unlocks Springs course to win East Rand Open Sport
  5. Nadal triumph slams door on young pretenders yet again Sport

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...