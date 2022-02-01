DAVID ISAACSON | Who’s the GOAT? Well, there’s a whole herd of stars to pick from

The Oz Open win has staked Rafa Nadal’s claim to being the Greatest Of All Time, but it’s not that straightforward

Rafa Nadal’s Australian Open victory to bag an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam crown certainly strengthened his claim to being tennis’ Greatest Of All Time, or GOAT, as they call it these days.



He, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have won 61 titles between them, which works out to a dominance stretching just more than 15 years...