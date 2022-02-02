Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana crowned kings of Africa
02 February 2022 - 19:38
Today in SA sports history: February 3
1984 — Simon Skhosana dethrones Pindile Gaika as SA bantamweight champion on points over 12 rounds. Skhosana went on to challenge unsuccessfully for a world title...
