Obituary

OBITUARY | He forgot an Olympian’s name, but SA will never forget Dumile Mateza

The larger than life sports commentator with a distinctive accent has lost his battle with cancer

Dumile Mateza, who died on Tuesday at the age of 62 after battling cancer, possessed a unique voice and pronunciation that made him instantly recognisable as a commentator.



He became famous countrywide at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics — SA’s first Games back after three decades of isolation — for a gaffe he dished up on SABC TV during the opening ceremony...