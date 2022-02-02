CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Soweto giants they may be, but they’re minnows in the money department
Sundowns’ finances have made the PSL a one-horse race. If Chiefs and Pirates want to compete, they need more money
02 February 2022 - 19:39
Another transfer window has come and gone in SA football and not much has changed as one dominant club remain at the top of their game.
I’m referring to Mamelodi Sundowns who are well on course to win an unprecedented fifth league title in a row and 12th in the Premier Soccer League era...
