Blast from the past: ‘Die Bek’ lets his fists do the talking to KO Bobick

Today in SA sports history: February 4



1978 — Kallie Knoetze, the verbose heavyweight boxer known as ‘Die Bek van Boomstraat’, knocks out American Duane Bobick in the third round at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. Until that point, Bobick, a 1972 Olympian, had lost only once in more than 40 fights, to then world title contender Ken Norton. Dignitaries at ringside included cabinet ministers Piet Koornhof and Pik Botha, as well as Springbok rugby players Kevin de Klerk and Johan Strauss, who were ejected from prime seats for which they didn’t have tickets...