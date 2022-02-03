Sport

Blast from the past: ‘Die Bek’ lets his fists do the talking to KO Bobick

David Isaacson Sports reporter
03 February 2022 - 20:30

Today in SA sports history: February 4

1978 — Kallie Knoetze, the verbose heavyweight boxer known as ‘Die Bek van Boomstraat’, knocks out American Duane Bobick in the third round at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. Until that point, Bobick, a 1972 Olympian, had lost only once in more than 40 fights, to then world title contender Ken Norton. Dignitaries at ringside included cabinet ministers Piet Koornhof and Pik Botha, as well as Springbok rugby players Kevin de Klerk and Johan Strauss, who were ejected from prime seats for which they didn’t have tickets...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana crowned kings of Africa Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Unlicensed to thrill – Baby Jake’s conspicuous pro debut Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Player unlocks Springs course to win East Rand Open Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Papwa outplays Player to win second Natal Open Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Rabada races to 200 Test wickets Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Papwa rains on Natal Open’s parade Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Hawk swoops to third world title Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Proteas slump to ODI defeat in Sydney Sport
  9. Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces a 10-goal thriller Sport
  10. Blast from the past: Kuiper belts quick-fire 61 as Proteas thrash England Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: ‘Die Bek’ lets his fists do the talking to KO Bobick Sport
  2. Experience will stand Senegal in good stead for Afcon final: Mane Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | This band of brothers plays hard to prove we can live together Sport
  4. OBITUARY | He forgot an Olympian’s name, but SA will never forget Dumile Mateza Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Soweto giants they may be, but they’re minnows in the money ... Sport

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...